Edison Nation (EDNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDNT opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Edison Nation has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Edison Nation Company Profile

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

Earnings History for Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT)

