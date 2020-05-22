Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$238.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.80 million.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$29.23 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$26.83 and a 1 year high of C$46.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.35.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

