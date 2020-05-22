Yamaha Motor (YAMHF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 29th. Analysts expect Yamaha Motor to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Yamaha Motor stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YAMHF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

