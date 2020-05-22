LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, analysts expect LATAM Airlines Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LTM stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0942 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. LATAM Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Itau Unibanco raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.16.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

