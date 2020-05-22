Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 29th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter.

GOGL stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

