Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a news sentiment score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ score:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $187.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Equities analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Beall bought 10,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelda Luce Blair bought 2,500 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,669 shares of company stock worth $678,427. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

