Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.00

News headlines about Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Roche earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Roche stock opened at $354.60 on Friday. Roche has a 52 week low of $261.20 and a 52 week high of $399.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHHVF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

