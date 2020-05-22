New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 2.00

News headlines about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the construction company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

New Home stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. New Home has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $51.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.79.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. New Home had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $132.03 million for the quarter.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

