Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hudson Resources earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Hudson Resources' analysis:

Shares of Hudson Resources stock opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.76. Hudson Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Company Profile

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

