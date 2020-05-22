NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a daily sentiment score of 0.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NICE to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NCSYF stock opened at $179.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.50.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

