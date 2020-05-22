Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE:F opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. Fiore Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fiore Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

