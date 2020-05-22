YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Getting Extremely Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. YouGov earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUGVF opened at $7.07 on Friday.

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on YouGov in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

