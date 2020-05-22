Bombardier (TSE:C) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Bombardier (TSE:C) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bombardier earned a media sentiment score of 0.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

