OBA Financial Services (NASDAQ:OBAF) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about OBA Financial Services (NASDAQ:OBAF) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. OBA Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OBA Financial Services has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $26.93.

OBA Financial Services Company Profile

OBA Financial Services, Inc owns 100% of the common stock of OBA Bank (Bank). The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Germantown, Maryland. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of OBA Financial Services, Inc The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses through six banking offices located in the Maryland counties of Montgomery, Anne Arundel, and Howard.

