EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -4.20

News coverage about EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has trended extremely negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. EASYJET PLC/S earned a coverage optimism score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESYJY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered EASYJET PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. EASYJET PLC/S has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

