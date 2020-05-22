Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives Media Impact Score of 3.20

News stories about Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) have trended very positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd earned a daily sentiment score of 3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.29. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

