Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.68

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Amazon.com’s analysis:

AMZN stock opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,485.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,245.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,268.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,971.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

