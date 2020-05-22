TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.33

News articles about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a news impact score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s ranking:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCEHY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

TCEHY stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Research analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

