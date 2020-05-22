Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -2.20

Media headlines about Armor Minerals (CVE:A) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Armor Minerals earned a news sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A stock opened at C$0.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. Armor Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41.

About Armor Minerals

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

