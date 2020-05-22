Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a coverage optimism score of -2.04 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Apple’s analysis:

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $316.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,373.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.