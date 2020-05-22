Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE) Share Price

Media headlines about Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE) have trended positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Jersey Oil and Gas earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Jersey Oil and Gas’ analysis:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jersey Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, May 1st.

LON SAVE opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Jersey Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company has a market cap of $74.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

