Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 2.00

Press coverage about Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Belo Sun Mining earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Belo Sun Mining stock opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.51. Belo Sun Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05. The stock has a market cap of $414.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 8.77.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Belo Sun Mining will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

