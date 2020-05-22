Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Receives Media Impact Score of -3.00

News coverage about Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) has trended very negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mineral Resources earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

MALRF stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

