ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 1.95

Press coverage about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.95 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $55.98 on Friday. ASX LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $61.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04.

Get ASX LTD/ADR alerts:

About ASX LTD/ADR

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ASX LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.