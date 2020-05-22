Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 3.00

News headlines about Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spirit Airlines earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

SAVE stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

