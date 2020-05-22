Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.00

News articles about Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Neurotrope earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NTRP opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.27. Neurotrope has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

