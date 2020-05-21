Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 39.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $162.02 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $167.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

