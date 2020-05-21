Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Twilio worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Twilio by 71.8% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Twilio by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Twilio by 758.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,725 shares of company stock worth $28,093,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.02. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $197.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

