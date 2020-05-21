First Trust Advisors LP Sells 97,246 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 521,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,246 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aecom were worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Troy Rudd bought 8,343 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,579.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

NYSE:ACM opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecom will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

