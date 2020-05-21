Rhumbline Advisers Sells 608 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Etsy worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $75.30 on Thursday. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $88.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,336,028. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

