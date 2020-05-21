Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,324 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of EPAM Systems worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,684,000 after purchasing an additional 635,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $115,753,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $73,843,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,422,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 605,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after purchasing an additional 133,899 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $223.96 on Thursday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $248.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.69 and its 200-day moving average is $209.88.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Harman sold 11,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $2,463,756.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total value of $109,563.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,938 shares of company stock worth $7,948,219. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

