Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.14 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $64,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $2,357,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.