Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 61,079 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of EPAM Systems worth $73,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,753,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Cowen reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

Shares of EPAM opened at $223.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $248.27. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,938 shares of company stock worth $7,948,219. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.