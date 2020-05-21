Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.87. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $56.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.