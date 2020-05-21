Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 73,214 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,214 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Old Republic International worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

In related news, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $459,401. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

