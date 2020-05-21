Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Carnival worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 106.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

