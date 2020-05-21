Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 422,827 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.36% of Central Pacific Financial worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $415.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $56.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

