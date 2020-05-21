Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,478 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,478 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Celanese worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Celanese by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $1,263,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average is $102.33. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

