First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TAP stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -291.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Consumer Edge cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.93.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.