Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Aecom worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $33.92 on Thursday. Aecom has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Aecom’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aecom will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

In other Aecom news, CFO Troy Rudd purchased 8,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,579.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

