Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,633 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 235.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of AOS opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

