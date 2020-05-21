Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 818,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $66,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.75. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

