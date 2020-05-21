Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $63.24 Million Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $63,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tech Data by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at $4,214,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tech Data by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,237,000 after purchasing an additional 211,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TECD shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of TECD opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.88. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

