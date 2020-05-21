First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 8,325 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Enphase Energy worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.07. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $70.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866,131 shares of company stock worth $98,843,479. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.