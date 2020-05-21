Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,101 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Eastman Chemical worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

