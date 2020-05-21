Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,903 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,751 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,452,000 after acquiring an additional 919,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,620,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,912,000 after acquiring an additional 840,114 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of IPG opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

