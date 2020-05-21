Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,242 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,987,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 762,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,762,000 after purchasing an additional 574,659 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 459,810 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,122,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In other news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910 over the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

