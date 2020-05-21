Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,776 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,352,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Huntington Bancshares worth $68,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

