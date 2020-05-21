Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,987 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.42% of WEX worth $64,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of WEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in WEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 7,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in WEX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,218.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $132.68 on Thursday. WEX Inc has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.38.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.