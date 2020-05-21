Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,906 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

AIV opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIV. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $832,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,429 shares of company stock worth $2,209,012. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

